Ambala (Hry), Sep 8 (PTI) A man and his wife were killed after an SUV hit their car in Shahjadpur, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place near Banaundi Sugar Mill located on Naraingarh-Shahzadpur road on Wednesday night.

Partap Singh and his wife Piyari Devi, residents of Rishikesh, were returning to their home after attending a religious function in Punjab's Patiala.

When they were crossing near Shahjadpur, the SUV coming from the opposite side rammed into the car.

All the three occupants of the car, including its driver, got seriously injured. The couple died during treatment at hospital, police said.

