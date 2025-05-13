Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 13 (ANI): Women's court judge Nandhini Devi held all nine accused guilty in the Pollachi sexual assault and rape case on Tuesday.

All nine accused, including Thirunavukkarasu, Sabarirajan, Sathish, Vasanthakumar, Manivannan, Heranpal, Babu, Arulanandam, and Arunkumar, were presented in front of the court on Tuesday morning.

The Pollachi sexual assault and gang rape case took place in 2019 when nine men allegedly assaulted a young woman. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigated the case, and the trial was completed in the Coimbatore Women's Court.

In the Pollachi sex scandal, more than 50 women were allegedly lured and sexually harassed by a gang of four and the acts were video-graphed. DMK leaders had alleged that the Tamil Nadu police failed to take action in the Pollachi case as there was the involvement of some people from the ruling AIADMK.

The trial was held based on 50 witnesses, and more than 240 documents were presented on behalf of the government in front of the court. Additionally, eight women testified against the nine accused. (ANI)

