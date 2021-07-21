New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) A court here has denied bail to a man arrested for allegedly attacking police personnel to facilitate the escape of an undertrial gangster at the GTB hospital in east Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge Ravinder Bedi on Tuesday denied relief to accused Akash, who is alleged to be one of the main conspirators in the case, stating that the offence committed by him is serious and co-accused are still at large.

Around 10-12 men on March 25 this year attacked the police officials as they were taking gangster Kuldeep to the lockup of Delhi's GTB hospital after a medical checkup.

Akash is one of the main conspirators of the alleged commission of the crime, investigating officer (IO) Inspector Jitender Kumar informed the court during the course of the hearing.

Furthermore, the investigating officer said that the accused threw red chilly powder into the eyes of the guards who had brought the gangster to the hospital.

The inspector said that a high-profile Jitender Gogi Gang was involved in the alleged crime and had earlier attempted to take away Kuldeep from police custody but could not succeed.

Akash, through advocate Arun Kumar Tiwari, sought bail on the grounds that he is susceptible to contracting COVID-19 in jail.

