New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Saket District Court on Monday heard the arguments on the bail plea of businessman Samir Modi. Delhi police opposed the bail plea. The court has listed the matter for hearing arguments on behalf of the complaint against the bail plea of Samir Modi tomorrow. He has been arrested in a rape case and is in judicial custody.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vipin Kharb conducted the hearing in a closed courtroom (In Camera).

At the outset, Senior Advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir requested the court to hear arguments on camera. Thereafter, the hearing was conducted on camera.

The court has listed the bail plea for hearing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) extended the judicial custody of Samir Modi till October 6. He was produced before the court after expiry of one day's Judicial custody.

Delhi Police on Saturday filed a reply opposing the bail plea of Businessman Samir Modi.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, Advocate Punit Mittal, Advocate Shailendra Singh, Ishaan Jain and Surya Pratap Singh appeared for Samir Modi.

On the other hand, Senior advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir along with Shubham Mahajan and Ravish Thakur appeared for the complainant.

On Saturday, Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta contended that a LOC can be issued in five days of an FIR.

It was submitted that an FIR was registered on September 10 and an LOC was opened within 4 days. Samir Modi went to London on a return ticket. He returned from London and was detained at the Airport and handed over to the police on September 18.

The counsel requests that the court inquire with the police about how a LOC can be opened within 4 days. He submitted that the police be asked to inquire into the Complaint filed by the accused alleging extortion by the complainant.

ASJ Vipin Kharb has said that he also wants to know how an LOC can be opened in 4 days.

On September 19, Saket court granted 2 days further remand of Samir Modi to Delhi police. He was sent in judicial custody on Sunday.

The court had asked the police to inquire about the Complaint filed by the accused Samir Modi. The court on Friday conducted the hearing in camera (closed room hearing). The Court asked the media and others to go out.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta had also said that bail plea hearings are never done in camera. Thereafter, the court asked the media and others to leave. (ANI)

