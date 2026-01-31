India News | Court Permits Ex MLA Naresh Balyan to Call Family Twice a Week from Jail

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court has permitted former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to make telephone calls twice a week for 5 minutes to his family at Mandoli Jail, where he is in judicial custody. He had sought liberty to make an additional telephone call in lieu of E Mulakat.

Balyan is in judicial custody in an MCOCA case linked with an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by Gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

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Special Judge Vishal Gogne permitted Naresh Balyan to make two telephone calls for 5 minutes to his family in a week after hearing submissions of counsel.

Earlier, Balyan was allowed to make one call and have one E Mulakat per week.

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Naresh Balyan and his Counsel submitted that due to technical issues, E-Mulakat is mostly ineffective or not conducted. Jail officials also had opposed the prayer.

"In view of the above submissions and in light of the liberty already granted vide order on 22.07.2025, applicant/accused Naresh Balyan is permitted to have two telephonic conversations, each lasting 5 minutes, per week with his family members from the jail premises as per the prevalent rules," Special Judge ordered on January 30.

An application was moved on behalf ofthe accused Naresh Balyan seeking liberty to have an additional telephonic conversation of 5 minutes in lieu of one E-Mulakaat.

During the hearing, the court rejected the interim bail plea of Vikas Gahlot. He had sought interim bail on the grounds of his father's cardiac ailment and may be required to undergo surgery.

The court rejected the prayer and said that the application does not disclose adequate grounds to grant interim bail to applicant Vikas Gahlot, who is an accused in the present investigation under section 3/4 MCOC Act. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)