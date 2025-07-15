New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday granted permission to Delhi liquor policy case accused Gautam Malhotra to travel to Scotland from July 21 to July 29 for business purposes.

Gautam Malhotra sought suspension of the Lookout Circular (LOC) and permission to travel to Scotland, United Kingdom. He had also sought the suspension/closure of the Lookout Circular (LOC).

He is an accused in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi Excise policy. Gautam, the son of Former MLA from Punjab and liquor baron Deep Malhotra, is currently out on bail.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh granted permission to Malhotra to travel to Scotland after hearing submissions of his counsel and for Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"Accordingly, the application preferred by the applicant Gautam Malhotra is allowed and disposed of on the same terms and conditions imposed earlier, and the applicant is permitted to travel abroad to Scotland, United Kingdom between July 21, 2025, and July 29, 2025," the court ordered on July 15.

The court directed that if any LOC is issued by the DoE, it shall remain suspended during the period of travel of the applicant as mentioned above.

Gautam Malhotra had moved an application through advocate Vijay S Bishnoi.

The Special Counsel for ED opposed the application, expressing apprehensions that permitting the applicant might frustrate and delay the trial, and that the applicant might tamper with the evidence.

The agency also claimed that the offence involved is grave, being a serious economic offence.

The court rejected the submissions and said that, admittedly, the applicant is on bail in the present matter and therefore it cannot be claimed that the applicant is a flight risk. He has roots in society, therefore, there is no force that the applicant may flee from justice.

The court said that regarding the apprehension of the Prosecuting Agency as to the availability of the accused and the progress of the trial, adequate directions can be passed while allowing the application.

According to the order on July 15, "The right to travel abroad has been considered to be an important facet of Right to Life and Liberty guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution of India, and there is no reason as to why the applicant should be deprived of that right, having considered all the facts and circumstances, including the fact of the applicant being on bail in the present matter." (ANI)

