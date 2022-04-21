Kolhapur, Apr 21 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Kolhapur has remanded lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte to police custody till April 25 in connection with a case of promoting enmity between two groups.

The Kolhapur police on Wednesday got the custody of Sadavarte in a case registered against him at Shahupuri police station in May 2021 based on a complaint lodged by one Dilip Patil.

"Sadavarte was produced before a court, which remanded him to the police custody till April 25," advocate Shivajirao Rane, who represents the complainant said.

As per the police complaint, after the Supreme Court struck down the Maratha reservation on May 5, 2021, during a television interview Sadavarte allegedly made some objectionable remarks and promoted enmity between the Maratha and Backward Class communities.

Earlier, the Satara police had arrested Sadavarte in connection with the alleged use of objectionable language during the agitations for the Maratha reservation in 2020.

An FIR was also registered against the lawyer in Solapur district for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and for contempt of court.

The police had first arrested Sadavarte on April 8 on charges of rioting and conspiracy in connection with the attack at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence 'Silver Oak' in Mumbai during a protest by striking MSRTC employees.

As many as five FIRs have been registered against the lawyer in Maharashtra in the last couple of weeks.

