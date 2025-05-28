Bengaluru, May 28 (PTI) A Bengaluru trial court has reserved its order on Kannada actor Darshan's plea seeking permission to travel abroad, amid ongoing legal proceedings in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The order, initially expected on May 29, was officially reserved on May 30 by the City Civil and Sessions Court.

Darshan, currently out on conditional bail, had approached the court under Section 439(1)(b) of the Criminal Procedure Code, seeking permission to travel to Dubai and Europe from June 1 to June 25.

The actor is the second accused in the murder of his fan Renukaswamy, allegedly involving his partner Pavithra and 15 others.

The Special Public Prosecutor has strongly opposed the petition, arguing that if Darshan is allowed to leave the country, there is a serious risk he may not return, potentially derailing the trial process.

Following his release on bail, Darshan resumed filming for his upcoming movie 'Devil'.

Although his movements were initially restricted to Bengaluru, he previously obtained court consent to travel within India. This latest plea seeks an expansion of those permissions to include international travel.

Darshan, Pavithra, and others were arrested on June 11, 2024, for allegedly kidnapping and murdering Renukaswamy, a 33-year-old Darshan fan from Chitradurga.

The Karnataka police have challenged the bail granted to Darshan and others in the Supreme Court.

On January 24, 2025, the apex court issued notices to the actor, Pavithra, and five other co-accused, following a state government appeal. As per the bail conditions, Darshan is required to appear before the court every month.

Controversy continues to swirl around the actor, who previously skipped court proceedings citing severe back pain but was later spotted attending a movie premiere alongside actor Chikkanna—a key witness in the case.

On April 8, a Bengaluru court criticised Darshan for his absence, warning that no future excuses would be entertained. On May 21, the Karnataka police submitted an additional charge sheet against the actor and other accused, further deepening the legal battle.

