India News | Court Warns of Bail Cancellation if Punjab CM Fails to Appear in Defamation Case

Mansa (Punjab) [India], April 29 (ANI): A local court in Punjab's Mansa has issued a stern warning to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, directing him to ensure his presence at the next hearing in an ongoing complaint case or face cancellation of his bail.

The order was passed by the court of ACJM (Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate) Rajinder Singh Nagpal on Tuesday (April 28), while hearing the case 'Nazar Singh Manshahia vs. Bhagwant Mann & Others'. The court noted that the accused had sought exemption from personal appearance, citing an important meeting in Chandigarh.

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However, the court observed that Mann has not appeared even once since October 20, 2022, which has hindered proceedings. It further stated that a previous request to appear via video conferencing had already been dismissed, and the accused was directed to appear physically.

"Application for exempting the personal appearance of accused Bhagwant Mann filed again on the ground that due to an important meeting at Chandigarh, he could not appear today before the Court. Perusal of the file clearly shows that since 20.10.2022, the above said accused has not appeared even once for proceedings, due to which further proceedings could not be conducted in this case. On the last date of hearing, the application of the present accused for appearing through video conference was dismissed vide detailed order and the accused was directed to appear before this Court for today. However, today again an exemption application has been filed on behalf of said accused on vague grounds, similar to his earlier exemption applications, which clearly show his conduct and attitude towards the Court's proceedings," said the order.

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Despite expressing concern over what it termed a "casual approach" towards court proceedings, the court granted an exemption for the day but issued a clear directive.

It instructed the counsel to ensure Mann's presence on the next date of hearing, failing which his bail would be cancelled and coercive measures would be initiated to secure his appearance.

The court also took note of multiple co-accused in the case, several of whom have already received relief from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, while proceedings against one accused have been abated due to death.

Additionally, an application filed under Section 273 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, seeking permission for representation through counsel, has been placed on record. The court has directed that a reply to this application be filed by May 1, 2026. (ANI)

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