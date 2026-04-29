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Agency News Agency News India News | Virtual Hearing in Delhi HC Disrupted by Obscene Content; Repeated Intrusions, Unverified 'hacked' Audio Raise Security Concerns Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Virtual proceedings before the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday were significantly disrupted three times after obscene and inappropriate content was repeatedly played during the hearing conducted via video conferencing.

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Virtual proceedings before the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday were significantly disrupted three times after obscene and inappropriate content was repeatedly played during the hearing conducted via video conferencing.

The incident repeatedly occurred in the midst of ongoing proceedings, interrupting the normal course of the hearing.

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During the session, an unidentified participant appeared to play an objectionable video on the virtual platform.

The content surfaced multiple times, suggesting a repeated intrusion into the proceedings. At one stage, the account responsible for playing the video also displayed a message stating, "You've been hacked," further intensifying concerns among those present.

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In addition to the visual disruption, an automated audio message was heard during the episode, claiming that the system had been "hacked". The source, authenticity, and intent behind this message have not been independently verified, and it remains unclear whether the disruptions were the result of a cyber intrusion, misuse of access credentials, or a technical vulnerability.

Due to the repeated interruptions, the video conferencing hearing had to be suspended thrice before attempts were made to restore order and resume proceedings.

The recurrence of the incident during the same hearing has raised serious concerns regarding the security and resilience of the video conferencing interface used for court proceedings. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)