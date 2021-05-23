Jaipur, May 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 7,703 on Sunday with 113 more fatalities, while 6,521 new cases pushed the infection count to 9,16,042, officials said.

Jaipur and Udaipur recorded 27 and 11 deaths respectively while other districts reported deaths below 10.

Of the new cases, the maximum 1,483 were reported from Jaipur, officials said.

A total of 7,96,121 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases currently is 1,12,218, they added.

