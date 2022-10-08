New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded one more Covid-related fatality and 137 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent, according to data issued by the city health department here.

With these fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,04,041 while the death toll has risen to 26,505, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 7,900 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Friday reported one fatality and 101 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.38 per cent.

The city on Thursday logged 57 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.19 per cent.

The capital on Wednesday saw 96 cases with a positivity rate of 1.42 per cent, while it logged 74 new infections with a positivity rate of 1.07 per cent on Tuesday.

On Monday, it reported one Covid-related fatality and 39 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.56 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 397, the bulletin said, adding that a total of 234 patients are under home isolation.

Of the 8,857 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 35 are occupied, it said.

There are 44 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

