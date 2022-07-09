Srinagar, Jul 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 146 new Covid cases on Saturday that took the infection tally to 4,55,953, officials said.

Of the new cases, 90 were reported from the Jammu division while 56 were from the Kashmir valley, they said.

The death toll stands at 4,758. No Covid-related fatality was reported, officials said.

There are 754 active cases, while the overall recoveries has reached 4,50,431, they added.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), officials said.

