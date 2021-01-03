Surat, Jan 3 (PTI) Surat saw 127 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 49,634, while 151 people were discharged, an official said.

With no deaths during the day, the toll remained 1,138, he said.

So far, 35,644 people have been discharged in Surat municipal corporation limits, a recovery rate of 94.71 per cent, the official said.

He said 8,362 are quarantined, and 191 hospitalised, including 66 in civil hospital and SMIMER, which have bed occupancy rates of 1.8 and 3 per cent respectively.

In rural Surat, Kamrej's caseload is 2,566, with seven cases on Sunday, followed by Choryasi with 2,430 cases, while Umarpada has the lowest 83 cases.

