Bengaluru, Feb 17 (PTI) Karnataka on Thursday reported 1,579 fresh cases of coronavirus and 23 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,33,115 and toll to 39,738.

There were 5,079 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,73,580, a Health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 769 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 1,889 people being discharged and 7 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 19,761.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.74 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.45 per cent.

Of the 23 deaths, 7 are from Bengaluru Urban while Bagalkote, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Mandya and Mysuru reported two fatalities each, followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru recorded the second highest number of cases at 84, followed by Mysuru (83), Belagavi (73), Ballari (55), Dakshina Kannada (43) and others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,73,991 cases, Mysuru 2,28,935 and Tumakuru 1,59,439.

Cumulatively, a total of 6,37,96,509 crore samples have been tested, of which 90,688 were on Thursday alone.

