Chandigarh, Jul 14 (PTI) Chandigarh reported two deaths due to COVID 19 on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 10 in the Union Territory, as per a medical bulletin.

Twelve fresh cases were also reported here and the tally increased 600, it said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address on Occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2020 Which Also Marks Fifth Anniversary of Skill India Mission.

A 50 year-old man, who was coronavirus positive, died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Tuesday. He was a cancer patient, the bulletin said.

It said a 52-year-old COVID-19 positive woman also succumbed to the disease at the PGIMER. She was a patient of diabetes.

Also Read | Sanjay Jha Sacked From Congress For 'Anti-Party Activities and Breach of Discipline'.

Three new cases were found in Sector-19, two each in Manimajra and Dhanas and one each in Dadu Majra, Bapudham Colony, Sector-32, Ramdarbar and Badheri.

Twenty-three coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 446 people have been cured of the virus so far, as per bulletin.

A total of 9,834 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 9,192 tested negative while reports in 40 cases are awaited, it said.

There are 144 active cases as of now in the city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)