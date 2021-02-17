Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) As many as 29,071 beneficiaries, most of them frontline workers, received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra on Wednesday, while 7,065 health professionals were administered the second dose, the state government said.

With this, 7,77,506 people have received vaccine doses in the state since January 16, when the inoculation drive against COVID-19 was launched in Maharashtra along with the rest of the country, an official statement said.

Out of the 29,071 beneficiaries, 21,112 were frontline workers and 7,959 healthcare workers," it said.

Though Mumbai has inoculated 91,451 healthcare workers with the first dose, the city saw only 649 people turning up till Wednesday to receive the second shot (which is being given since Feb 15), the statement said.

In the second dose drive, Thane has taken the lead with 1,536 persons receiving the jab there so far followed by 1,186 in Nagpur, it added.

