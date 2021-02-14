Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) Punjab on Sunday reported 234 new coronavirus cases, which took the infection count to 1,76,296, while three more deaths pushed the toll in the state to 5,697, according to a medical bulletin.

There are 2,360 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, it said.

SBS Nagar reported 66 cases, Ludhiana 57 and Jalandhar 25 among the fresh cases recorded in the state, according to the bulletin.

A total of 204 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovery from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,68,239, it said.

Six critical patients are on ventilator support while 96 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 47,26,971 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

