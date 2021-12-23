Chennai, Dec 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu recorded a marginal increase in new Covid-19 cases on Thursday with 607 people contracting the contagion in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 27,42,224, the health department said.

As many as eight people succumbed to the virus, pushing the toll to 36,707, a medical bulletin said.

The new infections reported today include 11 returnees from various destinations which include Europe, the United Kingdom, the US, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu reported 604 new cases which included five returnees from the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, recoveries outnumbered new infections with 689 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,98,628 leaving 6,889 active cases.

A total of 1,03,938 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,66,22,301.

Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 145 and 92 cases, respectively, while the remaining was spread across other districts.

As many as 25 districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Ariyalur reported zero new cases, the bulletin said.

