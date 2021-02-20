Aurangabad, Feb 20 (PTI) The Osmanabad district administration in Maharashtra will set up eight facilities with a total of 960 beds to tackle a possible surge in COVID- 19 cases, an official said on Saturday.

The caseload in the district, as on Friday, is 17,111, while 575 persons have died, a mortality rate of 3.36 per cent, he said.

The facilities will come up in areas like Tuljapur, Omerga, Bhum, Kalamb apart from Osmanabad, he said.

