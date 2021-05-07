Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): A 7-seater aircraft of the Madhya Pradesh government carrying a stock of anti-viral drug Remdesivir for COVID-19 patients crash landed at Gwalior airport on Thursday evening, informed a government official.

The plane skidded off the runway a little at Gwalior airport. The incident took place at around 8:50 pm.

Three people including 2 pilots suffered injuries. They have been admitted to a hospital and are said to be out of danger, Hitika Vasle, ASI Gwalior told ANI.

The aircraft was carrying around 71 boxes of the injections, which have been collected safely, Vasle added.

Gwalior collector Kushlendra Vikram Singh said: "Three have sustained injuries. They are in a stable condition. Remdesivir injections were to be distributed at many places in Jabalpur."

According to the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has 89,244 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

