Amravati, Aug 1 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Amravati district rose by 71 on Saturday to 2,228, a health official said.

A total of 63 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 1,576, he said, adding that the district now has 591 active cases.

The number of cases in rural areas rose by 14 to 459.

Meanwhile, a janata curfew is in force in Amravati till 7 AM on Monday.

Markets will open on Monday without odd-even restrictions, officials said.

