Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday inaugurated 'Oxygen on Wheels', ambulance service and food distribution service of Raipur Municipal Corporation to help people amid the COVID-19 crisis.

According to an official statement, Baghel e-inaugurated three important services of Raipur Municipal Corporation today including 'Oxygen on Wheel' service for home delivery of oxygen concentrator for patients in home isolation, free ambulance service for COVID patients from home to hospital and hospital to home, and free dry ration distribution service.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that Raipur Municipal Corporation is actively and dedicatedly working to provide necessary facilities to people during the COVID crisis and lockdown. Indoor Stadium has been transformed into COVID Hospital, he informed, adding that he doorstep delivery of oxygen concentrators in the state would prove extremely beneficial for the patients in need.

Raipur Municipal Corporation has started a food grain distribution service to poor families during the lockdown. Vehicles loaded with seven thousand packets of dry ration were flagged off for distribution to lockdown affected families in need. These ration packets will be delivered free of cost to the needy families of Raipur Municipal Corporation jurisdiction, in coordination with local councilors and zone officers, the statement added.

Raipur Municipal Corporation has also started a well-equipped ambulance service to ensure that the COVID patients in need get timely medical treatment.

'Oxygen on Wheels' service has also been started by Raipur Municipal Corporation to provide free doorstep delivery of oxygen support to the COVID patients in Home isolation.

Under this service, the COVID patients in home isolation, whose oxygen saturation is less than normal and who can be assisted with an oxygen concentrator, will be provided free oxygen concentrator at home. The home isolation assistance team will regularly monitor such patients and after their recovery, the concentrators would be collected back. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)