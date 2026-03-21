Mumbai, March 21: A resurgence of stray dog attacks has left at least 10 people injured across two towns in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district over the last three days. The victims, who include a nine-year-old schoolgirl, were attacked in various wards of Sujanpur Tira and Hamirpur. Local health officials confirmed that all injured individuals have been administered anti-rabies vaccinations as a precautionary measure.

Series of Stray Dog Attacks in Sujanpur and Hamirpur

In Sujanpur market, nine people were reportedly bitten within a 72-hour window. The attacks were spread across the historic Chaugan ground and Wards 1 and 3. Reports indicate that at least one of these victims sustained critical injuries. Shimla Hospital Horror: Stray Dog Seen Running With Amputated Human Leg Near AIMSS, Hospital Issues Show-Cause Notices After Video Goes Viral.

Despite efforts by municipal workers, the aggressive animal responsible for the Sujanpur incidents has not yet been captured. Separately, in Ward 5 of Hamirpur, a nine-year-old girl was severely injured while walking to school on Thursday morning. Local residents intervened to rescue the child, who was subsequently taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Public Concern and Administrative Response

The recurring nature of these incidents has sparked anxiety among residents. On Friday, members of the Brij Nagar community submitted a formal memorandum to Hamirpur Municipal Commissioner Rakesh Sharma, demanding immediate intervention. R.L. Bhardwaj, President of the Shubh Prabhat Health Club, noted a steady rise in the stray dog population and urged authorities to prioritise capture, relocation, and vaccination. In response, Municipal Commissioner Sharma stated that aggressive dogs would be identified and relocated to less populated areas to ensure public safety. However, local critics point to past failures in animal control measures as a cause for the current situation. Rajya Sabha Elections: Haryana BJP Moves 48 MLAs to Chandigarh Hotel After Congress Legislators Shift to Himachal Pradesh.

The district has a history of such outbreaks; approximately five months ago, a single stray dog bit 28 people in Sujanpur market within one hour. Following that incident, the Sujanpur Municipal Council launched a vaccination and pet registration drive. However, these efforts reportedly stalled after one week due to a shortage of vaccine stocks. Furthermore, the registration drive saw limited success, with only five dogs registered across nine wards since its inception. The recent attacks highlight ongoing challenges in managing the stray animal population in the region’s urban centres.

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