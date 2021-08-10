Panaji, Aug 10 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 141 and reached 1,72,085 on Tuesday, while the toll remained unchanged at 3,164 and the recovery count rose by 94, an official said.

The number of people discharged so far stood at 1,67,978, leaving the state with an active caseload of 943, he said.

With 5,070 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 11,02,474, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,72,085, new cases 141, death toll 3164, discharged 167978, active cases 943, samples tested till date 10,97,978.

