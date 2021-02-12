Panaji, Feb 12 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 39 and reached 54,452 on Friday, while the toll increased by one and the recovery count by 127, an official said.

The state has so far seen 777 deaths and 52,780 people have been discharged, leaving the state with 595 active cases, he added.

With 1,570 samples being examined on Friday, the overall number of tests in Goa went up to 4,69,749, said the official.

