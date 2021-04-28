Ballia (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) A probe has been ordered into claims that the administration here issued COVID-19 test reports without taking samples, officials said on Wednesday.

In a complaint to the district magistrate and chief medical officer, Raghvendra Kumar Mishra, a resident of Harpur locality claimed that his brother, Brijendra Mishra, was tested for the novel coronavirus infection on April 18 at the district hospital, and the reports confirmed him as COVID-19 positive on April 20.

Raghavendra said a team of the health department visited his place, and took samples of other family members on April 20. He said his father and mother also tested positive for the infection.

He alleged that when the team reached his place, his paternal uncle, Rishikant, and maternal uncle, Brajnandan, were not there, but the officials submitted the duo's test reports stating that they had tested negative for COVID-19.

He further claimed that the health department informed him over the phone that his family members were tested for the infection on April 23, and that Rajendra Mishra (another brother) had been tested positive.

“But the fact is none of my family members were tested on April 23. They were in fact tested on April 20. Also, my brother (Rajendra) had tested negative for COVID-19,” the complainant said in the letter.

When the folly was pointed out to the department by Raghavendra, the official said, "Okay, so we are making the (COVID-19 test) report (of Rajendra) as negative."

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer of Ballia, Rajendra Prasad on Wednesday said the district surveillance officer will probe the charges, and action will be taken against the guilty.

