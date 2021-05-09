New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): A two-day free COVID vaccination camp was jointly organised by the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) and NHPC Ltd Central Public Sector Undertakings under the ministry of power for the 18-44 age group employees on May 7 and 8 at IREDA's Corporate Office, New Delhi.

A total of 317 employees from IREDA, NHPC, Ministry of Power, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, MHA, PFC, REC, BHEL, BBMB, MMTC, NEEPCO, PTC, NSPCL and CEA got vaccinated in this camp, as per a ministry of power release.

This was done in line with the direction of RK Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New & Renewable Energy & Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

All the safety protocols were followed during the vaccination camp, the release stated.

Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA underlined that this is an effort to ensure protection and confidence so as to enable a healthier workforce. This will help safe return to normal life resulting in faster economic recovery.

IREDA has taken several initiatives to contain the first and second waves of COVID-19. It has constituted an exemplary 'COVID Care Response Team'. that is continuously taking care of COVID-19 positive employees and their family members starting from June 2020, as per the ministry release.

The team has so far helped 77 employees, 27 families of employees, and 17 other individuals by regularly counselling them and also providing them all necessary support including regular delivery of food and medicines, hospitalisation, plasma donation, oxygen concentrator etc, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)