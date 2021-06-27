Srinagar, Jun 27 (PTI) With 415 fresh cases, Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,14,731 on Sunday, while the death toll due to the viral disease shot up to 4,304 with eight more people succumbing to it, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 171 were from the Jammu division and 244 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they added.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 78 cases, followed by 63 in Pulwama district, the officials said.

The number of active coronavirus cases has dropped to 5,292 in the Union Territory, while 3,05,135 patients have recovered so far, they added.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 29 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir and no fresh case was reported since Saturday evening.

