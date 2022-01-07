Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 7 (ANI): With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka Government on Friday said it may soon issue green passes to identify fully vaccinated citizens.

Speaking to the media after chairing a high-level meeting at Vidhanasoudha, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the government is also planning to rope in 10,000 medical and nursing students for tele-triaging.

He further said that the responsibilities have been allocated to officials and instructions have been given to ensure coordination between other departments.

"The State Government is ensuring preparedness in every aspect to mitigate the third wave. The experience of the past two waves will help us anticipate and plan accordingly," he added.

"World Health Organisation (WHO) has said Omicron is the fastest-spreading variant. Although Omicron is not as severe as Delta, it cannot be termed mild. Those who are fully vaccinated with two doses may not get severely infected. So, everyone should get two doses," he said.

The Health Minister further said that more than 99 per cent of people of the state are vaccinated with the first dose while 80 per cent have received both doses.

India has today achieved another milestone by crossing 150 crore doses. This is the testimony of centre and state government's good work, he added.

"More than 29 crores are infected with covid across the world. From December 27 to January 2 the infection has increased by 79 per cent. About 109 countries have not vaccinated even 70 per cent. 36 countries have not even vaccinated 10 per cent. 80 per cent of the cases in ICU are not vaccinated. WHO has requested India to export vaccines to other countries. No country is safe until every country is safe," he added.

He further said that the strict surveillance on travellers coming from other countries and states at railway stations, bus stations and airports.

"Travellers from other states will be tested and COVID-care centres are to be set up. We are collaborating with all hotels and educational institutions for institutional quarantine; monitoring of a uniform, transparent hospital bed management system is underway," he added.

"Mandatory physical or tele-triaging of infected to assess the requirement of hospitalisation. Uniform treatment protocol, discharge policy and quarantine guidelines to be released," he said.

Sudhakar added that the celebrities will be roped in for an awareness campaign on vaccination and covid appropriate behaviour.

Earlier today, Sudhakar informed that Karnataka reported 107 cases Omicron variant of COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the tally in the state to 333.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 8,449 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health ministry on Friday.

With this, the active cases tally in the state mounted to 30,113. (ANI)

