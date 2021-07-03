Leh, Jul 3 (PTI) Ladakh recorded 11 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 20,101, while 34 patients were discharged after being cured as the overall recoveries rose to 19,658, officials said on Saturday.

There has been no Covid-related death in Ladakh for the last 13 days, they said. So far, 202 people -- 58 in Kargil and 144 in Leh -- have died due to the virus in the union territory, they added.

Of the new cases, nine were reported from Leh and two from Kargil. A total of 2,974 sample reports in Ladakh, including 1,258 from Leh and 1,716 from Kargil, were found negative on Friday, they said.

With 25 patients in Leh and seven in Kargil getting discharged, the union territory recorded a total of 32 recoveries, they said.

The number of active cases in Ladakh has come down to 241 and these include 209 in Leh and 32 in Kargil, officials said.

