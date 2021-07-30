Aurangabad, Jul 30 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde on Friday said those entering Beed must be subjected to rapid antigen tests for coronavirus detection at the district's border.

Beed witnessed 180 COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Friday, taking the tally to 97,104 and toll to 2,067, while the active cases stood at 1,640, an official said.

The official said Munde, who is guardian minister of Beed, chaired a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation and expressed concern over the high positivity rate in Ashti, Patoda and Shirur talukas.

"He asked the district administration to set up border posts for rapid antigen tests on those entering the district. He also asked that more vaccine doses be made available here from the current figure of 10,000 per week. Local officials told him that a hostel in Shirur would be converted to a facility with 100 oxygenated beds. The minister was also told that a 100-bed ICU for children was ready to tackle a possible third wave," he said.

