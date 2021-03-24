Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): After launching 'Mera Mask Meri Suraksha', a campaign aimed at raising awareness about COVID-19 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday urged the citizens to wear masks and follow all COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign at 'chhapan dukan' aimed at spreading awareness about the coronavirus, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of maintaining hygiene. He drew circles in front of shops to ensure social distancing in markets.

"Those who are capable, I appeal to them to distribute face masks among the underprivileged. The government will also try to distribute masks. I have asked women self-help groups to stitch masks at war footing. I appeal to everyone to wear face masks. I am hopeful that we would not let the situation deteriorate," he said.

Regarding the upcoming festival of Holi, Chouhan encouraged people to celebrate at home.

Coronavirus cases have increased drastically in India in the last few weeks, with 40,715 new cases and 199 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

There are currently 8,592 active COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh. As many as 2,64,575 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 3,908 fatalities have been reported, the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "Around 300 to 400 COVID-19 cases are being reported in Indore and Bhopal daily. If cases increase at this pace, we will soon return to the situation that prevailed earlier. With folded hands, I urge people to follow all guidelines."

He further informed that the government is mulling to imposed lockdown on Sundays in 2-3 cities.

Lockdowns have been imposed in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur in the wake of rising cases. On Tuesday, Indore registered 477 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

