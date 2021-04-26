Nagpur, Apr 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nagpur on Monday rose by 5,852 to reach 3,79,980, while the day also saw 89 deaths and 5,921 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the district is 7,025 and the recovery count stands at 2,95,617, leaving it with an active caseload of 77,338, he added.

With 18,997 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nagpur went up to 21,77,394, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)