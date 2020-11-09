Nashik, Nov 9 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 95,744 after 240 people were found infected on Monday, while the death toll increased by six to touch 1,707, an official said.

A total of 218 people recovered during the day, taking the overall count of those discharged to 91,214, he said.

Nashik civic limits account for 876 of the deaths and 63,313 of the caseload.

