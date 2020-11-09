New Delhi, November 9: Senior AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak on Monday said that the BJP is doing politics on the salary of the employees to defame the AAP government. He said that today, 1.25 lakh employees of all three MCDs are on strike for non-payment of salaries, all offices are closed and all the work has been stalled. He said that the MCD has put up thousands of hoardings inside Delhi, thousands of employees could have been paid salary only with the money spent on those hoardings. Pathak said that if the BJP-ruled MCD cannot give salary to its employees, then BJP has no moral right to remain in power.

Pathak said, "Today is a very significant day in the history of the MCDs because today all the 1.25 lakh employees of the three MCDs have gone for a strike. From the security guards to the PAs of the mayors, everyone is on strike and this is happening because of the corruption of the BJP. Thousands of employees of the BJP-ruled MCDs have not received their salaries for the past several months. This strike will mean that from today all the works which come under the purview of the MCDs would be stopped inside Delhi."

He said, “Thousands of employees and 24,000 retired employees are suffering from non-payment of salaries and pensions. People have no money for their family, children, medicine or any other needs. The massive corruption by the BJP has finished the MCDs and the people of Delhi are suffering today along with the employees of the MCDs. We believe that the BJP is doing politics over the issue of non-payment of the salary of the employees and trying to defame both the employees and the Delhi government.”

Pathak said, “Last month the doctors and the nurses of the North MCD protested regularly and finally sat on a hunger strike. The BJP mayors were telling them from the beginning that they do not have funds to pay but eventually the BJP ruled MCDs released the funds. This shows that they were lying from day one to their employees and falsely blaming the Delhi government. The BJP ruled MCD has enough money but they do not want to pay the salaries and just want to politicize the situation. Last month when the teachers were protesting in front of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta’s house, he told them that the Kejriwal government has not cleared the funds which is a complete lie. If you look around Delhi we will see that there are hundreds of hoardings around the city and if we calculate the total cost of these advertisements then I think that by this money the salaries could have been paid. But the BJP does not want to do anything constructive. What they want is to politicise the matter and to blame the Aam Aadmi Party falsely.”

He said, “On behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party I just want to tell the BJP that enough is enough. If they cannot pay the salaries of their employees after ruling the MCD for the last 14 years then they should not have any kind of moral rights to stay in the power MCD. We demand that the BJP should immediately release the salary or should resign from the MCD.”

EDMC LOP Manoj Tyagi said, “The BJP is doing shameful politics with the employees of the MCD. The teachers under the EDMC schools are protesting continuously with the demand of the salaries and eventually, the MCD has cleared the salaries. Earlier they were telling the teachers that they do not have money because the Delhi government has not released funds but then how come they got the money to pay their salaries? I want to tell the Bharatiya Janata party to stay away from Such shameful politics. The BJP has no moral right to stay in power if they cannot pay the salaries of their employees. I demand that the BJP should hand over the MCD to the Aam Aadmi Party by resigning from the power and we will run the MCD in a much better way. Diwali is coming when everyone celebrates but today the MCD employees do not have a single penny.”

North MCD LOP Vikas Goyal said, “In the time of the festival the employees of the BJP ruled MCD are crying because they do not have their salaries for the last several months. Today due to the rampant corruption by the BJP the MCD employees are suffering. Today for the first time in the history of MCDs we have witnessed that all the employees are on strike but the BJP has no shame.”

South MCD LOP Prem Singh Chauhan said, “The BJP ruled MCD has enough money but they do not want to pay the salaries and just want to politicize the situation. The BJP does not want to do anything constructive. What they want is to politicise the matter and to blame the Aam Aadmi Party falsely. In the past 14 years, the BJP has done only corruption and paralysed the MCDs.”