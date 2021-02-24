Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Odisha government has issued an operational strategy for initiating the vaccination of the elderly population and persons with co-morbidities in the state on Wednesday.

The government mentioned in the order that COVID-19 vaccination was started in January 2021 in the state and within 30 days (excluding Sundays), more than 5 lakh doses of the vaccine were given to the Health Care and Front Line Workers.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's guidelines to vaccinate the next priority group of the elderly population and people with co-morbidities from March 1, 2021.

"In view of the anticipated high numbers of beneficiaries to be vaccinated, all the public health facilities from tertiary level medical colleges and hospitals, districts headquarter hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, center for health care strategies, private healthcare systems, health and wellness centres, and sub-centers should be prepared for offering COVID-19 vaccination services," read the order.

As per the order, sessions shall be planned for five days a week (excluding Sunday), in which alternate vaccinators and verifiers shall be identified and trained for COVID-19 vaccination.

"Six to seven mobile vaccination teams in each block or urban unit shall be formed for conducting sessions at the SC level in a planned manner. Health institutions up to Medical Colleges and Hospitals shall also be identified as session sites," said the state government.

The order further stated, "Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery from the regular health system shall not be engaged for vaccination as they will provide uninterrupted routine health services. The block-wise micro plan shall be prepared for session plan, vaccine and logistic supply, mobility support for the vaccination team."

The facility of laptop or desktop shall be provided at the session sites for updating vaccination status and issue of vaccination certificate. (ANI)

