Korba, Aug 6 (PTI) A 40-year-old male coronavirus patient allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a toilet at a COVID care centre in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Thursday, police said.

The man was found hanging from the ventilation system in the toilet in the morning, said Lakhesh Kevat, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station.

The COVID care centre, set up at a school in Janjgir town of Janjgir-Champa district, is located 250 km away from capital Raipur.

The deceased, a native of Jamgahan village in Dabhra development block of the district, had recently returned from Gujarat to his village, he said.

After testing positive for COVID-19, the patient was admitted to the facility on August 4, he said.

When he did not come out of the toilet for a long time, the hospital staff broke its door open and found him hanging inside, he said.

The exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step is yet to be known, he said.

An accidental death report has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway, the SHO said. PTI

