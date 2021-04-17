Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Vehicles with COVID-19 patients queued up outside hospitals in Indore on Saturday that did not allow entrance to the coronavirus patients due to the non-availability of beds.

A hospital on Saturday allegedly claimed that they have run out of COVID-19 beds.

Indore has reported 1,656 coronavirus infections and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours.

"We have been ordered not to take any COVID-19 patient. There are no beds available for the last two to three days. We are just doing our duty," said a Security guard at Super Speciality Hospital in Indore.

Meanwhile, the district administration of the city indicated a possible shortage of oxygen.

Manish Singh, District Collector of Indore on Friday said, "Oxygen is a big issue because of high usage. Right now, we are getting 58-60 tonne liquid oxygen per day. There is no liquid oxygen plant in Madhya Pradesh. We are working on reducing unnecessary consumption in hospitals."

Madhya Pradesh reported 11,269 new COVID-19 cases, 6,497 recoveries, and 66 deaths in the last 24 hours. Bhopal saw a jump of 1,669 coronavirus infections.

As per an official statement from the state, there are currently 63,889 active cases in Madhya Pradesh. So far, 3,27,452 recoveries and 4,491 deaths have been reported in the state. (ANI)

