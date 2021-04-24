Noida (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) A 30-year-old dentist, who had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago, died after she jumped off her 14th-floor apartment in Noida, police said on Saturday.

She was rushed to a private hospital Friday night where she was declared dead. The incident was reported in a residential society in Sector 137, under Surajpur police station limits, a senior official said.

“The dentist was recently tested positive for coronavirus and had been staying in home isolation. Last night, she jumped off her apartment on the 14th floor of the building and died,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Elamaran G said.

According to her husband, the woman was running fever and experiencing difficulty in breathing since the past few days, police said.

Further legal proceedings are being carried out by the police, the additional DCP said.

On Thursday night, a 51-year-old man undergoing treatment for COVID-19 had also ended his life by jumping from a hospital building in Noida. He was allegedly battling depression due to his health condition, according to the police.

