Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) Punjab on Friday reported four more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 16,256, while 69 fresh infections took the total case count to 5,98,658, according to a medical bulletin.

The deaths were reported from Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar and Mohali.

The toll also includes two deaths which were not reported earlier, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 768, it said. Jalandhar reported 16 infections, followed by six in Bathinda and five in Faridkot, according to the bulletin.

With 105 recoveries, the number of cured persons has reached 5,81,634 in the state, it stated.

A total of 1,18,38,018 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported only one case.

The case tally stands at 61,917 in the Union Territory, according to the medical bulletin. The toll figure stood at 809.

The number of active cases is 33, it said.

With two patients being discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 61,075, according to the bulletin.

