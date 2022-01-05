Maharashtra (Nagpur) [India], January 5 (ANI): Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the schools in Nagpur from classes 1 to 8 will remain closed till January 31, said Nitin Raut, Guardian Minister, Nagpur district on Wednesday.

"All schools in Nagpur city from class 1 to 8 will be closed till January 31," said Raut.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government on Wednesday (January 5) decided to discontinue physical classes in colleges till February 15.

Speaking to media persons, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said, "Maharashtra government decided to discontinue physical classes in colleges and universities till February 15. All exams in the said institutions are to be conducted online till February 15."

Maharashtra reported 26,538 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths, and 5,331 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The active cases rise to 87,505 in the state. State's Omicron case tally is at 797 including 330 recoveries. (ANI)

