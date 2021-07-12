Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], July 12 (ANI): Even during the season of Rath Yatra, the artists making small chariots suffering huge losses as they could not sell their products since the containment zones increased in the Midnapur and Kharagpur municipalities in West Bengal.

"Nearby areas have been made containment zone. It has impacted my business ahead of Rath Yatra. I don't know how to recover the money I've invested," said a small chariot manufacturer while talking to ANI.

The chariot makers are facing financial trouble as they could not sell their chariots even a day ahead of Rath Yatra, said another chariot maker.

A chariot maker Rintu Singha said, "Containment zones have been made in the nearby area and I have become very helpless in this situation. Very few people are coming. I have been doing this for six months every year".

"However, I am not getting the price like before. I have reduced the price to Rs 700 but I can't even manage to get that price now," said Singha.

Tapan Kumar Singha, another chariot seller said, "Now that situation is very bad. The condition of my chariot and Vermeer sale is in a very bad situation. There are no workers for my business as you can see the shop is empty."

"How am I going to sell these chariots? We have no option but to go to the fair nearby otherwise how much we can sell here? There is nothing else to do. People are not coming due to the panic created by the lockdown," added Tapan.

West Bengal administration extended COVID restrictions till July 15 allowing several relaxations. The total active cases of West Bengal stands at 15,304. The state has seen 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

