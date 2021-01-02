Surat, Jan 2 (PTI) Surat reported 142 COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday, taking the district's tally to 49,507 and toll to 1,138, an official said.

Of the new cases, Surat city accounted for 105, while it also saw 118 of the 144 recoveries, the rest coming from the rural areas of the district, he added.

"So far, 35,526 people have been discharged, which is a recovery rate of 95.66 per cent. As of now, 8,279 people are quarantined and 206 hospitalised, including 64 in civil hospital and SMIMER. These two hospitals have bed occupancy rates of 1.7 per cent and 3 per cent respectively," a Surat Municipal Corporation official said.

In SMC limits, Athwa locality leads with 7,151 cases, followed by 6,019 in Katargam, he added.

In the rural parts, Kamrej has reported 2,559 COVID-19 cases so far, the highest among nine talukas, followed by 2,424 in Choryasi, the official said.

