Panaji, Apr 27 (PTI) The Goa Congress on Tuesday said the mechanism to tackle COVID-19 in the state had collapsed amid a surge in cases and the chief minister and health minister were busy trying to "score brownie points against each other".

Incidentally, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane have been airing divergent views on the need for lockdown in the state.

While Sawant has maintained that lockdown would hamper the state's economy, Rane has demanded that a lockdown be imposed claiming "more than economic activities, the lives of the people matter".

In a statement here, Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said the COVID-19 situation was worsening with every passing day and hospital beds were in short supply.

"Patients are being placed on floors, stretchers and even wheel-chairs due to the absence of beds. The entire system has collapsed. People are suffering, and the government is clueless and has no plan of action in place," he alleged.

He claimed a COVID-19 helpline started by the state Congress was getting frantic calls from patients looking for help.

