New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): With two more persons tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Delhi, the tally went up to 10 in the national capital, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Thursday.

Of the 10 cases, nine are admitted in the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital while one has been discharged, he said, adding that all the patients are stable.

The Delhi health minister said as many as 40 patients, who have COVID-related symptoms, have been admitted. Of the 40, 38 are positive while two are suspect.

He further said that there were 100 Omicron-dedicated beds allocated at LNJP hospital. (ANI)

