OnePlus, the Chinese tech giant is rumoured to launch the Nord 2 CE 5G phone in India soon. Earlier this week, the smartphone was spotted on the BIS website with a model number IV2201 and a codename OnePlus Ivan, suggesting its imminent launch. Now a tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed that the company is gearing up to launch the Nord 2 CE 5G device in India in the first quarter of next year. However, this is just speculation and should be taken with a pinch of salt. The company is yet to announce the launch date of the phone. OnePlus Ivan To Reportedly Debut in India As Nord 2 CE, Specifications Tipped Online.

In addition to India, OnePlus is also likely to introduce the handset in Europe. Brar has also revealed that OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G could be priced at around Rs 28,000 and will debut in India as the successor to the Nord CE 5G phone, which was launched in India in June 2021.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is likely to get a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, it could feature a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there might be a 16MP camera. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

