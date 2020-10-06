Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 6 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expresses concern after veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee tested positive for COVID-19.

The CM also prayed for Chatterjee's "speedy recovery."

Banerjee took to Twitter to pray for Chatterjee's good health.

"Concerned to hear about the veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee testing positive for COVID-19. Praying for his speedy recovery and good health!" Banerjee tweeted. (ANI)

