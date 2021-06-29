Chandigarh, Jun 29 (PTI) Sixteen more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Tuesday as 218 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection count 5,95,351, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, 16,033 people have died from the infection in the state.

Deaths were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Barnala, Bathinda and Ferozepur.

Ludhiana reported 24 infections, followed by 22 in Mohali and 19 in Jalandhar.

The state currently has 3,347 cases, the bulletin said, adding that the state's positivity rate stood at 0.52 per cent.

With 485 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured people reached 5,75,971, it said.

There are 106 critical patients who are on ventilator and 1,509 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,08,47,309 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh—the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana—reported one death and seven fresh cases.

The infection tally stood at 61,656 and the death toll at 808, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped to 163.

With 41 patients getting discharged after they recovered from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 60,685, as per the bulletin.

A total of 5,64,421 samples have been taken for testing so far, of which 5,02,507 tested negative while reports of 25 samples are awaited, the bulletin said.

