Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday reported 974 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 81,486 while the number of fresh cases at 34,389 remained below 40,000 for the third consecutive day.

The overall caseload in Maharashtra has reached 53,78,452, the state health department said.

Of the 974 fatalities, 415 deaths had occurred in the last 48 hours, it added.

A total of 59,318 patients were discharged during the day, raising the number of recoveries so far in Maharashtra to 48,26,371 which has left the state with 4,68,109 active cases while the recovery rate stood at 89.74 per cent, it said.

With 2,64,587 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has risen to 3,11,03,991, the department said in a release.

Currently,34 91,981 people are in home quarantine and 28,398 are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

Mumbai city reported 1,535 new cases and 60 deaths.

The Mumbai division saw 4,431 new infections and 152 deaths, taking the overall count of cases to 14,83,823, including 6,87,830 in Mumbai city. The overall death toll in the Mumbai division now stands at 25,788, the department said.

The Nashik division reported 5,968 new cases including 1,022 in Nashik city, while the Pune division added 9,969 infections, including 1,359 in Pune city.

The Kolhapur division saw 3,937 fresh cases, Aurangabad division 1,587, Latur division 2,119, Akola division 3,754. The Nagpur division recorded 2,624 new cases, including 734 infections in Nagpur city, the release said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is: Positive cases 53,78,452, deaths 81,486, recoveries 48,26,371, active cases 4,68,109, total tests 3,11,03,991, tests today 2,64,587. PTI

